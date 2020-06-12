Apartment List
/
CA
/
pismo beach
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pismo Beach, CA

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Pismo Beach

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
Results within 5 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
LOVR Creekside Area
1 Unit Available
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St.
1418 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5834618)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland
1 Unit Available
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cuesta Park
1 Unit Available
1860 McCullom Street
1860 McCollum St, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1860 McCullom Street Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home Near Cal Poly - Great home with upgraded kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Many upgrades, including tile shower and new appliances. The rooms are good sizes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Japantown
1 Unit Available
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
265 Ramona Drive
265 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
265 Ramona Drive Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms 2 baths close to campus and huge Backyard! - Enjoy this old school charm with upgrades to the kitchen. Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the magnificent backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Higuera
1 Unit Available
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1502 Johnson Avenue
1502 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1502 Johnson Avenue Available 07/08/20 1502 Johnson Avenue - SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN AND SAN LUIS OBISPO HIGH SCHOOL.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Billygoat Acres
1 Unit Available
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.

