3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pismo Beach, CA
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.
LOVR Creekside Area
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Arlita
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)
Downtown SLO
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St.
1418 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5834618)
South Broad Street
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)
Highland
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.
Cuesta Park
1860 McCullom Street
1860 McCollum St, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1860 McCullom Street Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home Near Cal Poly - Great home with upgraded kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Many upgrades, including tile shower and new appliances. The rooms are good sizes.
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
Japantown
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.
Madonna
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.
Bishops Knoll
265 Ramona Drive
265 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
265 Ramona Drive Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms 2 baths close to campus and huge Backyard! - Enjoy this old school charm with upgrades to the kitchen. Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the magnificent backyard.
Higuera
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.
Meadow Park
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.
Downtown SLO
1502 Johnson Avenue
1502 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1502 Johnson Avenue Available 07/08/20 1502 Johnson Avenue - SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN AND SAN LUIS OBISPO HIGH SCHOOL.
Billygoat Acres
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.