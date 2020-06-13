Apartment List
/
CA
/
pismo beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Pismo Beach, CA with garage

Pismo Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 1 mile of Pismo Beach

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
Results within 5 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LOVR Creekside Area
1 Unit Available
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
Results within 10 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Highland
1 Unit Available
688 Rancho Drive
688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1844 sqft
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
641 Pismo Street
641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$2,100
440 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
276 Ramona Dr
276 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
276 Ramona Dr Available 07/01/20 4bd/2ba House w/ Bonus Room and Huge Backyard - 4bd/2ba house with detached bonus room and HUGE backyard! Hardwood flooring throughout entire house. One car garage and laundry hookups.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pismo Beach, CA

Pismo Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pismo Beach 3 BedroomsPismo Beach Apartments with BalconyPismo Beach Apartments with Garage
Pismo Beach Apartments with ParkingPismo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pismo Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPismo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CACayucos, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College