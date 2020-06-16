147 Searidge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Terrific ocean view home for lease.



CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.



Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views. Other features include multiple windows for natural lighting and fireplace. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. 3 good size bedrooms largest with walk in closet. 2.5 bathrooms, 2 balcony/decks, plantation shutters and attached 2 car garage.



Home is located a short walk to the ocean front park and beach access-within the Sea Ridge Town Home Community.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. The owner pays for the HOA Dues.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868408?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $5,250, Available 9/4/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.