Pismo Beach, CA
147 Searidge Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

147 Searidge Court

147 Searidge Court · No Longer Available
Location

147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific ocean view home for lease.

CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views. Other features include multiple windows for natural lighting and fireplace. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. 3 good size bedrooms largest with walk in closet. 2.5 bathrooms, 2 balcony/decks, plantation shutters and attached 2 car garage.

Home is located a short walk to the ocean front park and beach access-within the Sea Ridge Town Home Community.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. The owner pays for the HOA Dues.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868408?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $5,250, Available 9/4/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Searidge Court have any available units?
147 Searidge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pismo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 147 Searidge Court have?
Some of 147 Searidge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Searidge Court currently offering any rent specials?
147 Searidge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Searidge Court pet-friendly?
No, 147 Searidge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pismo Beach.
Does 147 Searidge Court offer parking?
Yes, 147 Searidge Court does offer parking.
Does 147 Searidge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Searidge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Searidge Court have a pool?
No, 147 Searidge Court does not have a pool.
Does 147 Searidge Court have accessible units?
No, 147 Searidge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Searidge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Searidge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Searidge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Searidge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
