Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

206 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA with parking

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
110 Crocker Ave.
110 Crocker Avenue, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,975
3450 sqft
Spacious Piedmont 4 Bedroom Home Available Early July 2020! - We are proud to offer a well maintained early mid-century home for lease! Located in the heart of Piedmont this four bedroom, two and a half bath single story home features over 3,400

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
4 Sierra Ave
4 Sierra Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
3689 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - Beautifully restored traditional home in the center of town. No need to travel anywhere - it is all here! 2 blocks to the center of town and schools!

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
122 Monte Ave
122 Monte Avenue, Piedmont, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,500
5930 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - This elegant home is located on a tree lined street in one of Piedmont’s most coveted neighborhoods.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
46 Sotelo Ave
46 Sotelo Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
4474 sqft
SARAH O MEYJES - 510-506-4092 - A unique opportunity to lease this very special 5-bedroom/5.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
179 Units Available
Glen Highlands
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Glen Highlands
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Avenue
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This classic San Francisco building houses STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. Call us to schedule a tour of your next home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merriwood
5825 Thornhill Drive 5
5825 Thornhill Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
570 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/15/20 Montclair Village condo with 2 car parking - Property Id: 310108 Updated Stainless Steel Kitchen with Bertazzoni Induction stove; Model remodeled stone bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Avenue
4015 Howe Street
4015 Howe Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 BR in beautiful Piedmont Ave neighborhood - Beautiful, modern, newly renovated 1 BR Apartment located just 1 block from Piedmont Avenue, Oakland. 2nd level unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
6100 Moraga Avenue
6100 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1078 sqft
One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenview
3440 Adell Ct
3440 Adell Court, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
975 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Big, sunny, nice, 2br w/ garage, w/deck over creek - Property Id: 308522 Refurbished, large, 2 bedroom apt.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Rockridge
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Trestle Glen
746 Haddon Pl
746 Haddon Place, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1473 sqft
Charming three Bedroom one bathroom home located steps away from the vibrant Lakeshore and Grand Avenue Area of Oakland.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mosswood
3768 Ruby St
3768 Ruby Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1526 sqft
Turn of the Century Charmer- the last Century: Circa 1905. This lovely home in Lower Temescal has been remodeled and contains a world of charm and warmth. Here you will find 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206
77 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
631 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mosswood
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave. #203
250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
932 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Parking, Near Lake Merritt! - 250 Montecito Ave, #203 Oakland, CA 94607 1bd/1ba Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
399 Jayne Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
399 Jayne Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1850 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782314299601193fe5e03 Be the first to live this gut renovated 3BR / 2.5 BA home in Adams Point.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave Unit 201
250 Montecito Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1533 sqft
Advent- Spacious Condo Available in Adams Point with Garage Parking Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Piedmont, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Piedmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

