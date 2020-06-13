50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Petaluma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$1,975
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses in Petaluma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,127
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Rocca Drive
75 Rocca Drive, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
Nice single-story 4/2 West Petaluma Home - 75 Rocca Drive - *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at www.westgaterealestate.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 Keller Street
610 Keller Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1728 sqft
Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending** *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
321 5th Street
321 5th Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1217 sqft
Remodeled House in Downtown Petaluma ~ Sonoma Marin Properties - Great home all on one level. Updated and pristine, with vintage charm. This home has fresh paint and new carpeting. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4547 Petaluma Blvd N 7
4547 Petaluma Blvd N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom House with private fenced yard - Property Id: 273255 Do Not Drive By! This is a private road and it will disturb the tenants. Please set up a time to see it. This is a cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home that sits on 3 acres.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5319 Kelliann Place
5319 Kelliann Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1838 sqft
5319 Kelliann Place Available 07/02/20 Excellent K-Section 2017 Construction 3 Bedroom Home / Video Walkthru - Hello friends, View a Video Walkthru Here: https://youtu.be/MDOAqx-V0fE We have a great 1838 sq ft 3 Bedroom/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5905 Keegan Place
5905 Keegan Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1936 sqft
5905 Keegan Place Available 07/01/20 New 3/2.5 in Beautiful K Section - Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath, 1936 Sq. Ft. single level home recently built in sought after K section. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included, along with stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8034 Mason Drive
8034 Mason Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1883 sqft
8034 Mason Drive Available 06/19/20 M Section House - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house in Rohnert Park M Section.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Formschlag Ln # A
657 Formschlag Lane, Penngrove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,398
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished Cottage/Utilities included - Property Id: 278089 The fully furnished cottage have it all. Situated on a 13 acres with a main house next door but other then that is beautiful and very quiet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
642 SANTA ALICIA DRIVE
642 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
642 Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park - This recently upgraded 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom end unit is what you've been looking for! Both new carpet and lifetime laminate flooring have been installed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
693 W Cotati Ave
693 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1120 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! Property can be provided furnished or unfurnished with all utilities included! Plenty of natural lighting throughout open floor
City Guide for Petaluma, CA

The name Petaluma comes from the Coast Miwok phrase for hill backside, referring to it's close proximity to Sonoma Mountain.

Located about 40 miles north of San Francisco, Petaluma, California is situated in Sonoma County. With a population of only 57,000 residents, it is a perfect location for people looking for an affordable small-town living. Very family friendly, more than 67 percent of the population of Petaluma lives in households with children under the age of 18. The weather is mild, and it is a great place to avoid cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Petaluma, CA

Finding an apartment in Petaluma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

