pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
111 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:25am
9 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
1911 Camino De La Costa
1911 Camino De La Costa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1024 sqft
Beautiful renovated large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment available July 20, 2020. The unit features new porcelain tile flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and ceiling fans.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
5858 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 17
5858 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
852 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 2 bedroom 2 bath Apt - Property Id: 306141 Beautiful, Large 2 bedroom apartment with 2 balconies in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02
6100 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265 Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108 Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3511 Senefeld Drive
3511 Senefeld Drive, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
818 sqft
Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
507 Paseo De La Playa
507 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2600 sqft
Location Location Location. One year lease only. A rare beach/oceanfront home in the South Bay. This stretch of 28 single family homes right above Torrance and Rat Beach located at the base of the Palos Verdes Peninsula is a hidden jewel.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
645 Paseo De La Playa
645 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1312 sqft
REAR CORNER PRIVATE UNIT - MEADOW / EUCALYPTUS AND OCEAN TREE FILTERED VIEWS , DUAL PANE WINDOW& SCREENS ,BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 1 & 3/4 BATHS AND KITCHEN ( REFRIGERATOR -STOVE & DISHWASHER ) , WALL TO WALL CARPETS IN LIVING RM.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
7028 Maycroft Dr.
7028 Maycroft Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1684 sqft
7028 Maycroft Dr. Available 08/15/20 Charming RPV Home! - Single story family home walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood flooring throughout formal living and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
2 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:30am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
