/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:52 AM
152 Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
191 Units Available
Mosswood
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:36am
3 Units Available
Rossmoor
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lynn
1364 East 32nd Street
1364 East 32nd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1567 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenview
3440 Adell Ct
3440 Adell Court, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
975 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Big, sunny, nice, 2br w/ garage, w/deck over creek - Property Id: 308522 Refurbished, large, 2 bedroom apt.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lynn
1320 E 34th Street
1320 E 34th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1060 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a very walkable Lynn neighborhood in Oakland, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental comes complete with a balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Reservoir Hill
1765 Sausal St
1765 Sausal Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Extremely Affordable spacious 2bed1Bath Apartment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
2306 Parker St
2306 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1656 sqft
Gorgeous, Stylish, Bright and Cheerful Modern home ideal for six people max. There are three large, high vaulted Bedrooms plus THREE!! Full Baths. Many skylights fill the home with pleasing, natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Glenview
1963 E. 38th St - Upper
1963 East 38th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1053 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. The home is used as a duplex as the lower level is rented. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Great Glenview/Dimond neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
2606 9th Avenue Unit 11
2606 9th Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing! Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment property rental in the Very Walkable rated Bella Vista
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Saranap
1195 Saranap Avenue
1195 Saranap Avenue, Saranap, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Walnut Creek with spacious rooms and plenty of outdoor space. Bamboo hardwood floors, secluded pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry onsite, and extra large yard.
Results within 10 miles of Orinda
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
68 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
26 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Merritt
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABenicia, CAMoraga, CAMill Valley, CA