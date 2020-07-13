Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Orcutt, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orcutt apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foxenwood
4570 California Blvd.
4570 California Boulevard, Orcutt, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
3300 sqft
4570 California Blvd. - Beautiful and spacious Foxenwoods Estates home. Available August 1, 2020. Home is approx. 3300 sq. ft. with 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, two of which are master suites. This is not your average rental property.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4048 Berrywood Dr.
4048 Berrywood Drive, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1514 sqft
2 story house ready to be made a home! - •Stove •Gardener Provided •Laundry Hook-ups •Fireplace •2 car garage •Master bathroom with dual sinks in dedicated bathroom. •Large backyard parking area for small RV,etc. •Will consider pets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4316 Valley Dr.
4316 Valley Drive, Orcutt, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1556 sqft
4316 Valley Dr. Available 07/13/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath in South Santa Maria Area.
Results within 1 mile of Orcutt
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,814
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2219 Cordoban Ln.
2219 Cordoban Lane, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1955 sqft
4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community - 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community Close to Shopping 2 gated entrances Aprox.
Results within 5 miles of Orcutt
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,433
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Amara Apartments
329 W Carmen Ln, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Close to Santa Maria Town Center for convenient shopping. By US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
1203 Touchstone
1203 Touchstone Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1980 sqft
1203 Touchstone Available 08/05/20 Upgraded Stonebridge Townhome - You must see this lovely updated home! Custom paint with crown molding. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in most rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Orcutt

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
188 W. Tefft B
188 West Tefft Street, Nipomo, CA
Studio
$1,500
691 sqft
OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo. 691 square feet. $1500 per month. Available now. Contact Crown Properties at (805) 574-1205 for more information of a showing appointment. OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Hayley Ct.
511 Haley Ct, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1027 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Nipomo, all major appliances included - This amazing condo features gorgeous Brazilian Koa hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, stairs and hallway.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
525 Grande Avenue
525 Grande Street, Nipomo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
534 sqft
Easy Access to 101hwy. 1 bedroom/1bath condo, end unit. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
538 Margie Place - 1
538 Margie Place, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
LIGHT & BRIGHT! Great location in Nipomo Village. Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included. Great location and an end unit, this home has a very private feeling. Two assigned parking spots right out front and 2 private patio areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orcutt, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orcutt apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

