Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Orange, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Orange is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.
Results within 5 miles of Orange
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
The Colony
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9572 Maureen Drive
9572 Maureen Drive, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
4066 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath bottom floor, renovated 1 year ago. New flooring, new paint. Section 8 ready.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2017 E Whiting Avenue
2017 East Whiting Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath downstairs apartment with 1-car assigned parking garage in the City of Fullerton. Stove and oven in the kitchen. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioning unit and a wall heater.
Results within 10 miles of Orange

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Sierra del Oro
2316 Sageleaf Circle
2316 Sageleaf Circle, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
300 sqft
1-bedroom and 1-bath suite for rent with private entrance and an attached 2-car garage with direct access. THERE'S NO KITCHEN OR KITCHENETTE. The unit will have a microwave and small refrigerator.
City Guide for Orange, CA

Unlike most of Southern California, Orange has chosen to preserve its older parts of town, keeping a quaint vibe about the place. Without this careful preservation, it would be just another expensive SoCal town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Orange? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,400 in Orange, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Orange is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,400 in Orange in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,400 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

