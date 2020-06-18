3828 Red Rock Drive A

Amenities

Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes - Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes! New Construction located on the corner of Airport Drive and Merle Haggard provides close access to freeways, schools and shopping. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, master bedroom has a walk-in closet, finished 2 car garages, washer and dryer hook ups, professionally landscaped and so much more. To put in an application go to Frontierres.com/vacancies!



Water Charges are through a third party company

Start Up Fee $7.50

Final Bill Fee $7.50

Monthly Service Fee $12.50



(RLNE5779027)