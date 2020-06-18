All apartments in Oildale
3828 Red Rock Drive A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3828 Red Rock Drive A

3828 Red Rock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3828 Red Rock Dr, Oildale, CA 93308
Highland Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes - Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes! New Construction located on the corner of Airport Drive and Merle Haggard provides close access to freeways, schools and shopping. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, master bedroom has a walk-in closet, finished 2 car garages, washer and dryer hook ups, professionally landscaped and so much more. To put in an application go to Frontierres.com/vacancies!

Water Charges are through a third party company
Start Up Fee $7.50
Final Bill Fee $7.50
Monthly Service Fee $12.50

(RLNE5779027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

