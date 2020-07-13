32 Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA with parking

AL
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 Montevino Ct
115 Montevino Court, Oakley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2491 sqft
Michael A Gourkani - Agt: 925-3826298 - 5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,491 sq ft of living space, 6,005 size lot.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1537 Sycamore Dr
1537 Sycamore Drive, Oakley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1942 sqft
1537 Sycamore Dr Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath, single story in Summer Lake! - A great family fun-oriented community in Summer Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Oakley

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3146 Aldrich St
3146 Aldrich Street, Antioch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3408 sqft
RAMESH SUMAN - Agt: 925-366-3618 - Beautiful 5 Bedrooms/4 bathroom large home on a huge lot. Granite kitchen counters, hardwood floors in the kitchen and family room Freshly painted. Enjoy the large backyard. Ready to move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Oakley
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Towncenter
Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd, Brentwood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place to Call Home. Avery at TownCentre offers the best living experience in Brentwood. Avery at TownCentre Apartments combines the best of a small town with convenience to shopping, schools, employment and recreation.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Lake
882 Inverness Ct
882 Inverness Lane, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3288 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautiful and Stunning Four Bedrooms/Four Bathroom Single Family House In Brentwood 882 Inverness Ct is close to Apple Tree Christian Preschool, Apple Hill Park, Ron Nunn Elementary School, Brentwood Golf Club, Safeway,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge Country Club
2120 Cristina Way
2120 Cristina Way, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
2728 sqft
Beautiful Brentwood Home! - This incredible 5 bedroom 3 bath Deer Ridge home is ready to be yours! Spacious rooms throughout, with a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom tucked away for privacy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Peppertree Way #1
2106 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included. HOA Amenities include community pool and security. Central Air Conditioning and Heat.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1
1214 Sycamore Dr, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
822 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community. Section 8 OK - Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
747 ALLBROOK CT
747 Allbrook Court, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1723 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - COME AND SEE!! Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Ideal central location! Close to schools, shopping and has easy freeway access.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6316 Crystal Springs Cir
6316 Crystal Spring Circle, Discovery Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Revel in the comforts of lakeside luxury in Discovery Bay at The Lakes, This beautiful neighborhood – in the area’s only gated master planned community – features elegant residences, high end finishes,

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2662 Zepher Ct
2662 Zepher Court, Antioch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2991 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Spacious 5 Bedroom home in the Antioch Hills! Minutes to Deer Valley High School, Diablo Vista Elementary and Kaiser Hospital. Towering vaulted ceilings, open living room adjoins formal dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
California Glory
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2693 sqft
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
209 J ST
209 J Street, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Large spacious unit with 1200 square feet! Wall to wall carpeting, shared laundry facility, tandem parking. Great location and easy access.

1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1
2118 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
822 sqft
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1 Available 07/18/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single story! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom and bath single story. Kitchen with stove/oven/refrigerator/microwave/pantry. Breakfast bar. Large dinette area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5380 Rockrose Way
5380 Rockrose Way, Antioch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3374 sqft
Beautiful rare 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom rental home in a highly desirable location! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
419 W 10th St
419 West 10th Street, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
First or second-floor apartment homes in Antioch offer air conditioning , on-site laundry, and parking options. Near public transportation, restaurants, and shopping and just minutes away from The Delta and public marina. Sorry, no smoking, or pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Garin Ranch
574 Almanor St Brentwood, CA 94513
574 Almanor St, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1801 sqft
Beautiful and AVAILABLE 3 bedrooms + den & loft, 2.5 baths! - Hurry! Garin Ranch Beauty! 3 bedroom + den & loft, 2.5 baths! Tile and hardwood flooring. Separate living room, family room with ceramic fireplace and media area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
656 4Th St
656 4th Street, Brentwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1614 sqft
MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Charming downtown Brentwood, This property is fully remodeled and is ready for move in.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
541 Vivian Street
541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2509 sqft
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oakley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

