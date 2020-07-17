2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063

Amenities

Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.

Bedrooms: 1 Large master bedroom at upper level + 2 bedroom at upper level + den / bedroom at lower level

Bathrooms: 3 baths (master bathroom + 1 upstairs full bath + 1 downstairs full bath)

Parking: 1 Attached Garage and 1 secured outside parking behind the secured fence

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $5,000 + renter insurance required $100,000 coverage

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Private back yard

Property Type: Duplex



DESCRIPTION



Luxury duplex with separate entrance and own back yard like a single family house in Redwood City. Laminated floor and tile on the first floor. Carpet, laminated and tile flooring on the second floor. Dual panel windows. Updated kitchen, with dishwasher, refrigerator and electrical stove/oven. Updated bathrooms. Large closet space. 1 large attached garage with extra space. Not far from downtown, major freeways like 101, shopping, dining, schools, hospitals like Stanford Medical, and Facebook.



- All person 18 years of age or older must complete and sign rental application - a $35 non refundable credit check per person / per married couple - each applicant must submit a verifiable photocopy of a valid gov. issued photo ID and show the original upon appointment. No Pet and no smoking. No prior eviction. Need 2 current paystubs and prefer 680+ credit score



RENTAL FEATURES



Large master bedroom with walk in closet

2 bedrooms + den(could be used as bedroom)

3 full bathrooms

Living room

Dining area

Electrical Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Central heat

Double pane windows

Carpet

Laminated floor

Tile floor

Washer & Dryer in unit



Landlord provide landscaping service and garbage service. Tenant response for water, gas and electricity.



