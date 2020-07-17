2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5c031fa18777447fe790 KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Large master bedroom at upper level + 2 bedroom at upper level + den / bedroom at lower level
Bathrooms: 3 baths (master bathroom + 1 upstairs full bath + 1 downstairs full bath)
Parking: 1 Attached Garage and 1 secured outside parking behind the secured fence
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $5,000 + renter insurance required $100,000 coverage
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Private back yard
Property Type: Duplex
DESCRIPTION
Luxury duplex with separate entrance and own back yard like a single family house in Redwood City. Laminated floor and tile on the first floor. Carpet, laminated and tile flooring on the second floor. Dual panel windows. Updated kitchen, with dishwasher, refrigerator and electrical stove/oven. Updated bathrooms. Large closet space. 1 large attached garage with extra space. Not far from downtown, major freeways like 101, shopping, dining, schools, hospitals like Stanford Medical, and Facebook.
- All person 18 years of age or older must complete and sign rental application - a $35 non refundable credit check per person / per married couple - each applicant must submit a verifiable photocopy of a valid gov. issued photo ID and show the original upon appointment. No Pet and no smoking. No prior eviction. Need 2 current paystubs and prefer 680+ credit score
RENTAL FEATURES
Large master bedroom with walk in closet
2 bedrooms + den(could be used as bedroom)
3 full bathrooms
Living room
Dining area
Electrical Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Double pane windows
Carpet
Laminated floor
Tile floor
Washer & Dryer in unit
Landlord provide landscaping service and garbage service. Tenant response for water, gas and electricity.
(RLNE5914974)