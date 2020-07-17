All apartments in North Fair Oaks
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063

2682 Halsey Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Location

2682 Halsey Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA 94063
North Fair Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 3.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5c031fa18777447fe790 KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Large master bedroom at upper level + 2 bedroom at upper level + den / bedroom at lower level
Bathrooms: 3 baths (master bathroom + 1 upstairs full bath + 1 downstairs full bath)
Parking: 1 Attached Garage and 1 secured outside parking behind the secured fence
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $5,000 + renter insurance required $100,000 coverage
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Private back yard
Property Type: Duplex

DESCRIPTION

Luxury duplex with separate entrance and own back yard like a single family house in Redwood City. Laminated floor and tile on the first floor. Carpet, laminated and tile flooring on the second floor. Dual panel windows. Updated kitchen, with dishwasher, refrigerator and electrical stove/oven. Updated bathrooms. Large closet space. 1 large attached garage with extra space. Not far from downtown, major freeways like 101, shopping, dining, schools, hospitals like Stanford Medical, and Facebook.

- All person 18 years of age or older must complete and sign rental application - a $35 non refundable credit check per person / per married couple - each applicant must submit a verifiable photocopy of a valid gov. issued photo ID and show the original upon appointment. No Pet and no smoking. No prior eviction. Need 2 current paystubs and prefer 680+ credit score

RENTAL FEATURES

Large master bedroom with walk in closet
2 bedrooms + den(could be used as bedroom)
3 full bathrooms
Living room
Dining area
Electrical Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Double pane windows
Carpet
Laminated floor
Tile floor
Washer & Dryer in unit

Landlord provide landscaping service and garbage service. Tenant response for water, gas and electricity.

(RLNE5914974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

