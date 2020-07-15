511 Hayley Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Townhome in Nipomo, all major appliances included - This amazing condo features gorgeous Brazilian Koa hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, stairs and hallway. Recessed lighting in the dining area and kitchen which comes complete with a stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Half bathroom downstairs and a full bathroom w/double sinks upstairs. Indoor laundry w/washer and dryer included. Each bedroom has it's own balcony. Sizeable walk-in closet in master bedroom. Nicely located with quick access to the 101 freeway and lots of nearby shopping. Two parking spaces. Don't miss out on this opportunity.



NO PETS.



Visit SilveiraProperties.com to download an application:



**MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS***

COMBINED MONTHLY INCOME MUST BE AT LEAST 2.5x THE RENT. PRIMARY APPLICANT/S MUST HAVE AN ESTABLISHED CREDIT HISTORY.



Along with your application we will need the following:

- $25.00 in the form of either a Money Order or Cashier's Check. (NO CASH)

- Copy of Driver's License or I.D. Card

- Copy of S.S. Card

- Copies of your two most recent pay stubs.

----------------------------------------------------

SILVEIRA PROPERTIES, INC.

Office Location:

937 E. Main St., Suite 106

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Monday -- Friday

9:00am to 5:00pm

BRE Lic. #01434197



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5122182)