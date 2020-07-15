All apartments in Nipomo
Find more places like 511 Hayley Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nipomo, CA
/
511 Hayley Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

511 Hayley Ct.

511 Haley Ct · (805) 925-2433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

511 Haley Ct, Nipomo, CA 93444

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 Hayley Ct. · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Townhome in Nipomo, all major appliances included - This amazing condo features gorgeous Brazilian Koa hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, stairs and hallway. Recessed lighting in the dining area and kitchen which comes complete with a stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Half bathroom downstairs and a full bathroom w/double sinks upstairs. Indoor laundry w/washer and dryer included. Each bedroom has it's own balcony. Sizeable walk-in closet in master bedroom. Nicely located with quick access to the 101 freeway and lots of nearby shopping. Two parking spaces. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

NO PETS.

Visit SilveiraProperties.com to download an application:

**MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS***
COMBINED MONTHLY INCOME MUST BE AT LEAST 2.5x THE RENT. PRIMARY APPLICANT/S MUST HAVE AN ESTABLISHED CREDIT HISTORY.

Along with your application we will need the following:
- $25.00 in the form of either a Money Order or Cashier's Check. (NO CASH)
- Copy of Driver's License or I.D. Card
- Copy of S.S. Card
- Copies of your two most recent pay stubs.
----------------------------------------------------
SILVEIRA PROPERTIES, INC.
Office Location:
937 E. Main St., Suite 106
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Monday -- Friday
9:00am to 5:00pm
BRE Lic. #01434197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5122182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Hayley Ct. have any available units?
511 Hayley Ct. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Hayley Ct. have?
Some of 511 Hayley Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Hayley Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
511 Hayley Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Hayley Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 511 Hayley Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nipomo.
Does 511 Hayley Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 511 Hayley Ct. offers parking.
Does 511 Hayley Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Hayley Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Hayley Ct. have a pool?
No, 511 Hayley Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 511 Hayley Ct. have accessible units?
No, 511 Hayley Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Hayley Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Hayley Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Hayley Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Hayley Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 511 Hayley Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAMorro Bay, CA
Cayucos, CALake Nacimiento, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Lompoc, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity