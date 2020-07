Amenities

on-site laundry carport ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

12576 Rattlesnake Rd Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained Family Home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to 174.

Home was custom built and has beautiful wood paneling in several rooms.

Family room has wood burning stove, wood paneling, ceiling fan and some built in shelves.

Kitchen has breakfast bar, and large pantry

Downstairs has one bedroom Plus a bonus room. Bonus room has separate entrance from back of house.

Laundry room and full bath also downstairs.

Upstairs has two bedrooms and one full bath.

Nice flat yard area .

Car port.

One storage shed.



(RLNE5899679)