316 Gracie Road - 1

Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.

Property Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Square Feet: ~1100sf

Garage: no garage, detached 1-car carport plus overflow guest parking

Pets: No pets (Service/Assistant Animals Only)

Available When: Now

Rent: $1500/month

Security Deposit: 2x's the Rent

Lease Type: 1-year



Pine Crest Nevada City condo in the City Limits off Gracie Road. SHORT Walk to Pioneer Park, NID walking trails. Possible to walk to Downtown Nevada City as well.



Covered front porch. Entry has 1/2 bath. Kitchen has vinyl counter, fridge, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, and breakfast bar seating. The dining/living rooms are combined and have newer carpet. Back deck access to common area overlooking garden grounds. Deck has a storage closet with shelving.



Upstairs are the two bedrooms and one full bathroom. One bedroom has a private deck looking off the back of the condo (washer/dryer is located in the closet off deck). Bathroom has a tub/shower.



There is one dedicated detached carport parking spot plus and additional dedicated parking within HOA.



HOA POOL access in summer months! Condo has central heat/air. All utilities are the responsibility of tenant and include PG&E (gas/electricity) and City of Nevada City (sewer/water). No smoking, service/assistant animals only. Available now. Rent is $1500/month. Deposit is 2x's the rent.



