All apartments in Nevada City
Find more places like 316 Gracie Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nevada City, CA
/
316 Gracie Road - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

316 Gracie Road - 1

316 Gracie Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nevada City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

316 Gracie Rd, Nevada City, CA 95959

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.
View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc

View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.com/tenant-information/

Property Type: Condo
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1.5 
Square Feet: ~1100sf
Garage: no garage, detached 1-car carport plus overflow guest parking
Pets: No pets (Service/Assistant Animals Only)
Available When: Now
Rent: $1500/month
Security Deposit: 2x's the Rent 
Lease Type: 1-year

Pine Crest Nevada City condo in the City Limits off Gracie Road.  SHORT Walk to Pioneer Park, NID walking trails.  Possible to walk to Downtown Nevada City as well.  

Covered front porch.  Entry has 1/2 bath.  Kitchen has vinyl counter, fridge, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, and breakfast bar seating.  The dining/living rooms are combined and have newer carpet.  Back deck access to common area overlooking garden grounds. Deck has a storage closet with shelving.

Upstairs are the two bedrooms and one full bathroom.  One bedroom has a private deck looking off the back of the condo (washer/dryer is located in the closet off deck).  Bathroom has a tub/shower.  

There is one dedicated detached carport parking spot plus and additional dedicated parking within HOA.

HOA POOL access in summer months!  Condo has central heat/air.  All utilities are the responsibility of tenant and include PG&E (gas/electricity) and City of Nevada City (sewer/water).  No smoking, service/assistant animals only.  Available now.  Rent is $1500/month.  Deposit is 2x's the rent.

Contact Info

Prequalify and Schedule showing by visiting https://barrettpm.com/residential-rentals/ OR CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit:

Listing Agent: Amelia Barrett, Barrett Property Management, BRE Lic No. 01732628

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Gracie Road - 1 have any available units?
316 Gracie Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nevada City, CA.
What amenities does 316 Gracie Road - 1 have?
Some of 316 Gracie Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Gracie Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
316 Gracie Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Gracie Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Gracie Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 316 Gracie Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 316 Gracie Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 316 Gracie Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Gracie Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Gracie Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 316 Gracie Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 316 Gracie Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 316 Gracie Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Gracie Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Gracie Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Gracie Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Gracie Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nevada City 3 BedroomsNevada City Apartments with Balcony
Nevada City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CA
Gold River, CANorth Auburn, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University