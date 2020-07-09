127 Nevada City Highway

Amenities

Located on Nevada City Hwy close to shopping and restaurants this two bedroom and one bath home is available August 7th, 2020. Offering a full kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and refrigerator. Full bath with tiled shower and a separate soaking tub. Upstairs has a large area for office or craft room. Inside laundry hook-ups. Large yard with plenty of room to garden and extra storage areas. Tenant is responsible for mowing the lawn. Renters Insurance is required. No smoking. Will consider pets. No co-signer.



Due to the pandemic, we are under strict guidelines for showing properties. If you are serious about this property please fill out an application and we will call you for a showing.



At this point if you are uncomfortable supplying your social security number, you can put 123-45-6789 as your social security number.



