Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

127 Nevada City Highway

127 Nevada City Highway · (530) 615-8829
Location

127 Nevada City Highway, Nevada City, CA 95959

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located on Nevada City Hwy close to shopping and restaurants this two bedroom and one bath home is available August 7th, 2020. Offering a full kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and refrigerator. Full bath with tiled shower and a separate soaking tub. Upstairs has a large area for office or craft room. Inside laundry hook-ups. Large yard with plenty of room to garden and extra storage areas. Tenant is responsible for mowing the lawn. Renters Insurance is required. No smoking. Will consider pets. No co-signer.

Due to the pandemic, we are under strict guidelines for showing properties. If you are serious about this property please fill out an application and we will call you for a showing.

At this point if you are uncomfortable supplying your social security number, you can put 123-45-6789 as your social security number.

Collins Property Management
www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net
408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959
BRE#01273680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Nevada City Highway have any available units?
127 Nevada City Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nevada City, CA.
What amenities does 127 Nevada City Highway have?
Some of 127 Nevada City Highway's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Nevada City Highway currently offering any rent specials?
127 Nevada City Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Nevada City Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Nevada City Highway is pet friendly.
Does 127 Nevada City Highway offer parking?
No, 127 Nevada City Highway does not offer parking.
Does 127 Nevada City Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Nevada City Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Nevada City Highway have a pool?
No, 127 Nevada City Highway does not have a pool.
Does 127 Nevada City Highway have accessible units?
No, 127 Nevada City Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Nevada City Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Nevada City Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Nevada City Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Nevada City Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
