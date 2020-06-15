2748 Indigo Circle

Amenities

Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy eating area.The living room is spacious with alot of natural lighting and a cozy fireplace for those nights when the fog rolls in. The bedrooms are nice size and there are lots of windows throughout the home to bring in natural sunlight. Beautifully manicured front and back yards. The back patio setting allows for gorgeous views of the nature preserve and legendary Morro Rock. There is an attached garage and driveway for easy parking. The Cloisters beachside neighborhood consists of a nature preserve and 2 miles of trails, pathways and a public park. This home is just a very short distance from the beach!

Nearby schools include Del Mar Elementary School and Morro Bay High. A short distance to downtown, Embarcadero and shopping.

Not furnished. One year lease



