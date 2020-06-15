All apartments in Morro Bay
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2748 Indigo Circle

2748 Indigo Circle · (805) 276-9021
Location

2748 Indigo Circle, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2748 Indigo Circle · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy eating area.The living room is spacious with alot of natural lighting and a cozy fireplace for those nights when the fog rolls in. The bedrooms are nice size and there are lots of windows throughout the home to bring in natural sunlight. Beautifully manicured front and back yards. The back patio setting allows for gorgeous views of the nature preserve and legendary Morro Rock. There is an attached garage and driveway for easy parking. The Cloisters beachside neighborhood consists of a nature preserve and 2 miles of trails, pathways and a public park. This home is just a very short distance from the beach!
Nearby schools include Del Mar Elementary School and Morro Bay High. A short distance to downtown, Embarcadero and shopping.
Not furnished. One year lease

Contact to view:
Cindy Absmeier
Haven Properties
www.haveslopm.com
805-276-9021
Lic. #02078013:

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

