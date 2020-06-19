All apartments in Mono Vista
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

20326 S Sunshine Road - B

20326 South Sunshine Road · (209) 532-7837
Location

20326 South Sunshine Road, Mono Vista, CA 95370

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 20326 S Sunshine Road - B · Avail. Jul 6

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
20326 S Sunshine Road - B Available 07/06/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Modest in size but grandiose in amenities! This tiny home may cut down the square footage, it also keeps utility costs to a minimum, yet still allows for comfort and provides quality features.

With granite countertops, central heat, a loft that overlooks the main living area, and high ceilings, you’ll hardly notice the downsized living quarters. The living room is radiant! Dormer windows, a sliding glass door, and laminate flooring; you’re sure to feel right at home in this quaint space.

The kitchen offers an open and practical design. Storage is plentiful for dishes and dry food items, countertop provides ample range, and let's not forget to mention that functionality was in mind when the gas stove and full-size refrigerator were placed in the unit. A stackable washer/dryer unit also comes with the home and is located in the passage from kitchen to bedroom.

The carpeted bedroom also lends great height to the ceiling, a good-size mirrored closet, built-in overhead storage, a nook perfect for a dresser, and a window seat with storage underneath. The one bath offers a standup shower and corner vanity with bright lighting.

Outdoors, whether entertaining and BBQing on the deck or enjoying the summer relaxing under the covered porch, you’re sure to get abundant use of the provided patio set and spoil yourself with the gentle breeze of the outdoor fans. The entry area also provides a ramp from the gravel parking area to the porch for easy accessibility.

Driveway is shared but designated parking area is private. Home is on septic.

Sorry, no pets.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B have any available units?
20326 S Sunshine Road - B has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B have?
Some of 20326 S Sunshine Road - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20326 S Sunshine Road - B currently offering any rent specials?
20326 S Sunshine Road - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20326 S Sunshine Road - B pet-friendly?
No, 20326 S Sunshine Road - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mono Vista.
Does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B offer parking?
Yes, 20326 S Sunshine Road - B does offer parking.
Does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20326 S Sunshine Road - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B have a pool?
No, 20326 S Sunshine Road - B does not have a pool.
Does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B have accessible units?
No, 20326 S Sunshine Road - B does not have accessible units.
Does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 20326 S Sunshine Road - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20326 S Sunshine Road - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 20326 S Sunshine Road - B does not have units with air conditioning.
