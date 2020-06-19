Amenities

20326 S Sunshine Road - B Available 07/06/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.



Modest in size but grandiose in amenities! This tiny home may cut down the square footage, it also keeps utility costs to a minimum, yet still allows for comfort and provides quality features.



With granite countertops, central heat, a loft that overlooks the main living area, and high ceilings, you’ll hardly notice the downsized living quarters. The living room is radiant! Dormer windows, a sliding glass door, and laminate flooring; you’re sure to feel right at home in this quaint space.



The kitchen offers an open and practical design. Storage is plentiful for dishes and dry food items, countertop provides ample range, and let's not forget to mention that functionality was in mind when the gas stove and full-size refrigerator were placed in the unit. A stackable washer/dryer unit also comes with the home and is located in the passage from kitchen to bedroom.



The carpeted bedroom also lends great height to the ceiling, a good-size mirrored closet, built-in overhead storage, a nook perfect for a dresser, and a window seat with storage underneath. The one bath offers a standup shower and corner vanity with bright lighting.



Outdoors, whether entertaining and BBQing on the deck or enjoying the summer relaxing under the covered porch, you’re sure to get abundant use of the provided patio set and spoil yourself with the gentle breeze of the outdoor fans. The entry area also provides a ramp from the gravel parking area to the porch for easy accessibility.



Driveway is shared but designated parking area is private. Home is on septic.



Sorry, no pets.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



