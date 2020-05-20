All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 4720 Barclay Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
4720 Barclay Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4720 Barclay Way

4720 Barclay Way · (209) 358-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4720 Barclay Way, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4720 Barclay Way · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For Rent || 4720 Barclay Way Merced - Beautiful two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, laundry room and 3-bay garage. The foyer opens to a dramatic great room and dining room, with elevated ceilings with open beam decor accent and a wall of windows, masterfully lighting the entire space. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, vast granite counters, nutmeg stained cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs has a cozy loft nook. Master bedroom offers retreat with peaceful relaxing area.The two upstairs bedrooms share a charming Jack & Jill bathroom with double sink vanity and a tub/shower combo. Back yard is nicely landscaped with open concrete patio perfect for entertaining and summer Bar-B-Q's with family and friends.

There is a $25 application fee per adult applicant for credit inquiry, criminal & eviction check and to verify rental history. Visit our website to apply www.executivepmrentals.com. Upon application approval, appointments can be scheduled to see rentals. Renter's insurance IS required. NO utilities included. Call our office for more details 209-358-7000.

**Applications are a first come first serve, waiting list may apply**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Barclay Way have any available units?
4720 Barclay Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4720 Barclay Way have?
Some of 4720 Barclay Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Barclay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Barclay Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Barclay Way pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Barclay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 4720 Barclay Way offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Barclay Way does offer parking.
Does 4720 Barclay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Barclay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Barclay Way have a pool?
No, 4720 Barclay Way does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Barclay Way have accessible units?
No, 4720 Barclay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Barclay Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Barclay Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Barclay Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 Barclay Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4720 Barclay Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity