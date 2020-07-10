Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving bbq/grill clubhouse dog park fire pit

In person tours now available with social distancing (by appointment only)



Proudly presenting Elan Menlo Park—A brand-new apartment community in the heart of Menlo Park, California. Bold and original Elan Menlo Park welcomes visionaries and innovators such as yourself to an ideal, intimate setting meant to nurture and support all your creative endeavors.



Elan Menlo Park is a cozy residential enclave with a luxury design, on point for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Our bright, open-concept one, two, and three-bedroom units feature premium finishes and fixtures for a tranquil and inspired life. Lofty ceilings, large balconies, expansive windows, and hardwood floors underline the sleek, modern lines of the apartments, while the ample storage spaces make it easy to store your belongings and add your personal touch to the home.



Life at Elan Menlo Park is easy, our high-end pet-friendly apartments make sure of that. A resort-inspired pool and spa are there for you to soak away s