Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Elan Menlo Park

3645 Haven Ave · (650) 204-4510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4203 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 3303 · Avail. now

$3,367

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 4204 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,407

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$3,916

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. now

$3,921

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 3209 · Avail. now

$3,921

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$5,523

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Menlo Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
In person tours now available with social distancing (by appointment only)

Proudly presenting Elan Menlo Park—A brand-new apartment community in the heart of Menlo Park, California. Bold and original Elan Menlo Park welcomes visionaries and innovators such as yourself to an ideal, intimate setting meant to nurture and support all your creative endeavors.

Elan Menlo Park is a cozy residential enclave with a luxury design, on point for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Our bright, open-concept one, two, and three-bedroom units feature premium finishes and fixtures for a tranquil and inspired life. Lofty ceilings, large balconies, expansive windows, and hardwood floors underline the sleek, modern lines of the apartments, while the ample storage spaces make it easy to store your belongings and add your personal touch to the home.

Life at Elan Menlo Park is easy, our high-end pet-friendly apartments make sure of that. A resort-inspired pool and spa are there for you to soak away s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Menlo Park have any available units?
Elan Menlo Park has 19 units available starting at $3,317 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elan Menlo Park have?
Some of Elan Menlo Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Menlo Park currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Menlo Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Menlo Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Menlo Park is pet friendly.
Does Elan Menlo Park offer parking?
Yes, Elan Menlo Park offers parking.
Does Elan Menlo Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Menlo Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Menlo Park have a pool?
Yes, Elan Menlo Park has a pool.
Does Elan Menlo Park have accessible units?
No, Elan Menlo Park does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Menlo Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Menlo Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Elan Menlo Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elan Menlo Park has units with air conditioning.
