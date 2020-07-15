All apartments in McKinleyville
McKinleyville, CA
Murray
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:58 PM

Murray

1423 Reasor Rd · (916) 485-7368 ext. 1101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1423 Reasor Rd, McKinleyville, CA 95519
Mckinleyville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1423 Reasor Rd - Murray Apartments · Avail. now

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
extra storage
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
Murray Apartments Affordable Housing Two Bedroom Available located in Mckinleyville - Murray Apartments is an affordable community located in McKinleyville CA. This Community offers one, two, and three bedrooms units with a Community Laundry room, Refrigerator, Central Heat and Air, Stove, Outside Storage Closets, and Water, Trash and Sewer included. This community is now taking applications for our One, Two, and Three bedrooms units, This is an affordable community and Income Restrictions apply, please see the table below for income restrictions;

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all
its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, age,
disability, and where applicable, sex, marital status, familial status, parental
status, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, political beliefs,
reprisal, or because all or a part of an individual's income is derived from
any public assistance program. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (braille, large print, audiotape, etc.)
should contact USDA's TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and
TDD)

BRE # 01243564

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Murray have any available units?
Murray has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Murray have?
Some of Murray's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Murray currently offering any rent specials?
Murray is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Murray pet-friendly?
No, Murray is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinleyville.
Does Murray offer parking?
No, Murray does not offer parking.
Does Murray have units with washers and dryers?
No, Murray does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Murray have a pool?
No, Murray does not have a pool.
Does Murray have accessible units?
Yes, Murray has accessible units.
Does Murray have units with dishwashers?
No, Murray does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Murray have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Murray has units with air conditioning.
