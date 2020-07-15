Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry

Murray Apartments Affordable Housing Two Bedroom Available located in Mckinleyville - Murray Apartments is an affordable community located in McKinleyville CA. This Community offers one, two, and three bedrooms units with a Community Laundry room, Refrigerator, Central Heat and Air, Stove, Outside Storage Closets, and Water, Trash and Sewer included. This community is now taking applications for our One, Two, and Three bedrooms units, This is an affordable community and Income Restrictions apply, please see the table below for income restrictions;



No Pets Allowed



