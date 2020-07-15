1623 Kristin Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Huge, beautifully updated pet-friendly home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease. The property will remain marketed until the property is officially unavailable.



If you have applied for this property as your primary property of interest- we have attempted to contact you, please contact us at Support@RealHumboldt.com with your name and a different property of interest!



If you are interested in being on a waitlist for this property - please fill out the “Contact Us” form - and we will notify you if this property becomes available or if it has been rented.

________________________________________________________________



*Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.



CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR RENTALS & APPLY: https://www.rpmhumboldt.com/houses-rent



TAKE THE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/qf2MFpcY494



Huge, beautifully updated pet-friendly home! This two-story, 2000 sq ft Mckinleyville home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The spacious kitchen includes granite countertops, an electric range, refrigerator, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar that opens up into the dining area with french doors leading to the yard. The home has hardwood, carpet, ceramic tile, gas forced air, gas water heater and the convenience of a washer and dryer. The home has an attached two-car garage, with plenty of storage. The attached sunroom is perfect for enjoying warm days and chilly evenings and looking out over the yard.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

LEASE LENGTH: One year lease



TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT:N/A

BEDROOMS:3

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 2000 sq ft



PARKING: Double attached garage with storage

FENCED YARD: N/A

YARD CARE: Landlord responsible for yard care



PET RULE: Will consider a pet under 25 lbs with additional deposit and admin fee!



ABOUT PETS & BREED RESTRICTIONS:

RPM does not create breed restrictions, but, if they exist, RPM must enforce them. The Team Members at RPM love and care for animals and would gladly accept them for all properties, but breed restrictions are ultimately not up to RPM, as it is typically the Insurance Company that creates these restrictions. RPM cannot have any influence over the insurance a property owner selects to protect their property.

To learn more visit >> Apply.RPM101.com and look at our FAQ for breed restrictions



PROPERTY BREED RESTRICTIONS: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SHOWINGS:

Please visit the following website to view the available showing times. Go here -> Showings.RPM101.com



Click on the “Schedule a Showing” button on the listing page, fill in your information, and click "View Available Times" to see if there are any available showings. If there is a showing available, please select it. Depending on the contact information you provide, you can receive a text and/or email confirming & reminding you of the showing!



In consideration for the attendees of all showings for the day, please be on time, we can only stay there approximately 5 minutes. If a property does not have listed times, it may be occupied or in the process of repairs and it is not available for showings at this time, but please check back at a later date.



If a property is occupied, we only show the unit to qualified applicants. You are welcome to apply to occupied units and, if qualified, we will schedule a showing time for you. Scheduled showings may be changed or cancelled at any time. We apologize for the inconvenience if this occurs, but in the event that we must cancel or reschedule a showing, you will be notified of this as soon as possible. If there is a cancellation, we will attempt to reschedule unless the property has been secured with a deposit and is being removed from the market.



HOW TO APPLY:

The applications are found on our website, www.realhumboldt.com, located on the listing page. Only apply once to your primary property of interest, your application is valid with for a full year. If your property of interest changes, simply email support with a new property of interest. If you are interested in more than one property of interest with our company, there is a section on the application where you can include your second and third choice, you will only be processed for one property at a time.

________________________________________________________________________



-- Want to see all of our upcoming listings the moment we post them? --

They are all posted on our social media! Follow >> @RealHumboldt



Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - Pinterest - Google+



_________________________________________________________________________



-- We want your feedback --

We are listening - your feedback matters and helps us improve and grow as a company

Visit >> Feedback.RPM101.com

Your feedback will go directly to the President of our company and we will get back to you.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $42 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older



Liability Insurance - You may be required to provide evidence of tenant liability insurance prior to occupying the unit. More information will be provided with the offer to rent if you are approved and selected for a property. You can provide proof of coverage on or before your Lease Start Date or you can choose to be automatically enrolled for $100,000 of coverage for $12.50/month. Visit Insurance.RPM101.com for more info.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.



Visit our website for a complete listing of available properties: www.RealHumboldt.com

DRE #01144072 | 710 E St., Ste. 205, Eureka, CA 95501. | FAQ: Apply.RPM101.com | Application fees apply | Please do not disturb tenants.



(RLNE2314893)