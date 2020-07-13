Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Lodi, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lodi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage...

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1628 Lexington Drive
1628 Lexington Drive, Lodi, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2247 sqft
Beautiful Single-Story Century Meadows Home - 2247 Sq. ft. conveniently located 4 bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms + Office with adjoining bathroom, 3 bathrooms, great room off kitchen with gas fireplace, large formal dining area & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunwest
2400 Eilers Lane #1701
2400 Eilers Lane, Lodi, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1340 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo Near Lodi Lake - This gorgeous downstairs condo is located in a gated HOA community.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lodi
110 S. Crescent Ave.
110 South Crescent Avenue, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1394 sqft
110 S. Crescent Ave., Lodi, CA 95240 - IN ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNOR NEWSOM’S MANDATE WE WILL NO LONGER BE SHOWING PROPERTIES IN PERSON. WE HAVE PICTURES AND A WALK THRU VIDEO POSTED ON OUR WEBSITE GREENFIELDPM.
Results within 5 miles of Lodi
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Bear Creek
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1502 Barcelona Ave.
1502 Barcelona Avenue, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1059 sqft
APPLY NOW!!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10556 Christopher Ct
10556 Christopher Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1646 sqft
Top Of The Line Just Like New Single Story 3 Bedroom Home!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Spanos Park
1964 Sagebrush Way
1964 Sagebrush Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2641 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Beck Ranch. Spacious rooms, large indoor laundry room, 3 car garage. Well manicured backyard with lots of cherry trees! Must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919754)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanos Park
3004 Calla Lily Lane
3004 Calla Lilly Lane, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2221 sqft
3004 Calla Lily Lane Available 08/14/20 Welcome to Springbrook.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Spanos Park
10202 River Oaks Drive
10202 River Oaks Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1971 sqft
DRE License #01144123 $45 Application Fee per Adult Must drive by property before calling to apply. Apply online at www.pmerents.com Available Now. Spacious home in Spanos East near Bear Creek High School. It's a one year lease.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
7426 Lighthouse Drive
7426 Lighthouse Drive, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
886 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Nantucket Condo - Beautifully remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Nantucket Condo w/great view of lake! Condo Includes: Waterproof LVP throughout and tiled bathroom Granite counter-tops Stainless steel Range, exhaust hood &
Results within 10 miles of Lodi
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Pacific
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Valley Oak
1681 Pyrenees Ave Apt 85
1681 Pyrenees Avenue, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.

1 of 4

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
6565 Brook Hollow Circle
6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2989 sqft
DRE Lic. 01144123 Rent $2,000 Deposit $2,000 $45 Application Fee per Adult It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pacific
1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3
1308 Occidental Avenue, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lodi, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lodi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

