Apartment List
/
CA
/
lemon hill
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

98 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lemon Hill, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lemon Hill offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you m... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6020 Camellia Lane
6020 Camellia Lane, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6105 44th St 4
6105 44th Street, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 265453 This spacious and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has Brand NEW carpet and is ready for move-in. Kitchen equipped with electric oven/stovetop, refrigerator and an eating area.
Results within 1 mile of Lemon Hill

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
5261 Young Street #3
5261 Young Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
5261 Young Street #3 Available 08/01/20 Nice Updated 1bd/1ba Apartment - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in Sacramento near Stockton Blvd Blvd & Fruitridge Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access,

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mangan Park
5601 Bradd Way
5601 Bradd Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
Upgraded Duplex! - Upgraded features in kitchen and bathroom in this cute one bedroom duplex. Hardwood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of cabinet space in oversized hallway. Wall ac unit and wall furnace.
Results within 5 miles of Lemon Hill
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
12 Units Available
Pocket
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
636 sqft
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
$
13 Units Available
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
782 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
42 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
704 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
5 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
758 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
757 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
804 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
687 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
767 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
843 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
691 sqft
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,696
705 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:19 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
736 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
9 Units Available
Midtown
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
671 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
640 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
605 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
39 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
672 sqft
Discover your new home at H16 Apartments in Sacramento, where you will experience the ultimate apartment living experience. Our impressive community was designed to exceed your expectations and give you sanctuary from your busy life.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lemon Hill, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lemon Hill offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Lemon Hill, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAAuburn, CA
Lake Wildwood, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CALathrop, CAWoodland, CALincoln, CANorth Auburn, CAManteca, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College