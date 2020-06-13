Apartment List
22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lathrop, CA

Finding an apartment in Lathrop that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lathrop
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1050 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1122 Danilo Ct.
1122 Danilo Court, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,510
2606 sqft
Manteca FIVE Bedroom Home MOVE IN READY!!! - HBR RENTALS PRESENTS: Our new Manteca CA home is now move in ready. This spectacular home features over 2600 sqft - with a full bedroom and a full bathroom located on the first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodfield Estates
1 Unit Available
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 10 miles of Lathrop
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Edgewood
8 Units Available
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
133 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4060 W Kenner Rd
4060 West Kenner Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1/4 Acre Home in Tracy Must See to Love! - This home sits on a 1/4 acre and has plenty to offer. Spacious living room, plenty of counter space in kitchen and big spacious rooms. RV accessible! 1 dog allowed only under 25 lbs please no cats.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2368 sqft
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4381 Burr Ct
4381 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1945 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st.$2,295.per month. 3 bedrooms plus a loft / 2.5 bathrooms. 1945 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room. Fireplace in family room. Alarm system. Currently Being repainted. Nice low maintenance yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
515 Peerless Way Apt 2
515 Peerless Way, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
947 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $1950 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Newly remodeled condo at Almond Wood Tracy. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 947 sq ft. Completely updated! 2 car attached garage with extra one space parking spot. Fenced in courtyard area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
855 Kings Canyon Court
855 King Canyon Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2080 sqft
Tracy Beautiful Park-like Backyard is perfect to relax & share with your family & friends. located on a nice court. This 2080 sq ft residence features a double door grand entry with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths...

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1950 Notre Dame Ct
1950 Notre Dame Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2410 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom house on court in Jefferson School District - Clean and ready to move into. Home located on quite cul-de-sac in Desirable Jefferson School District! Around the corner from the home is a large park with play structures and hockey rink.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lathrop, CA

Finding an apartment in Lathrop that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

