56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA
Delphinium californicum, better known as Larkspur, is a California wildflower that is part of the buttercup family producing long stems of tiny flowers (usually blue) in Northern California, which bloom from late spring to late summer. The lovely blooms dot this Northern Bay Area town, swaying in the gentle breeze that blows through the Golden Gate and over the San Francisco Bay. Oh, but don't eat them or you'll die. You didn't see that part coming, did you?
Larkspur, with its nearly 12,000 residents, is a tiny city on its own, but taken together with surrounding communities like Mill Valley, Greenbrae, Sausalito, Corte Madera and Tiburon, it's the heart of the area immediately north of San Francisco, just over the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Many residents work in San Francisco and either commute daily over the historic span, or -- our favorite option -- hop on the Golden Gate Ferry at Larkspur Landing and enjoy a swift, 25-minute boat ride past the bridge and Alcatraz to the Ferry Building in San Francisco. We don't know what your commute is like, but this beats it. See more
Finding an apartment in Larkspur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.