Apartment List
/
CA
/
larkfield wikiup
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Larkfield-Wikiup apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Larkfield-Wikiup
5241 Poe Court
5241 Poe Court, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1290 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Duet near Mark west! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Larkfield-Wikiup
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Larkfield-Wikiup
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
4 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
St. Rose
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Wright Area Action Group
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,528
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
4 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
628 sqft
Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS. Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
Junior College
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2221 Versailles Street
2221 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Nice in law unit above garage of main house in NWSR! Well maintained in law unit is clean and move in ready, lots of natural light, includes stacked washer and dryer. Feels spacious. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
West Junior College
1218 Glenn Street
1218 Glenn Street, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
575 sqft
$1500 per month. Very nice single story building with 1 bedroom and 1 full Bath. Walking distance to all that downtown Santa Rosa has to offer. Very quiet complex full of privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
855 Middle Rincon Road
855 Middle Rincon Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Charming home in Rincon Valley. This home has character and features three good sized bedrooms and two full baths, a free-standing wood stove in living room, low-maintenance yard area, new carpet in the living room and a 1 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Junior College
1577 Orchard Street
1577 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1075 sqft
Very much NEW again...This duet home has just received a through remodeling with stunning kitchen w/quartz counters & stainless appliances & water heater. The 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Middle Rincon
812 Swift Court
812 Swift Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spacious Rincon Valley 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex with large backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of Rincon Valley, walking distance to Oliver's Market and Maria Carrillo High School.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2614 Patio Court
2614 Patio Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with large yard! Landscaping services included! - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with large yard! Landscaping services included! New LVT floors through out, newer interior paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Larkfield-Wikiup apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Larkfield-Wikiup 1 BedroomsLarkfield-Wikiup 2 BedroomsLarkfield-Wikiup 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLarkfield-Wikiup 3 Bedrooms
Larkfield-Wikiup Apartments with GarageLarkfield-Wikiup Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLarkfield-Wikiup Apartments with ParkingLarkfield-Wikiup Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Larkfield-Wikiup Dog Friendly ApartmentsLarkfield-Wikiup Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CA
Martinez, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CASuisun City, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAClearlake Riviera, CALakeport, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CA
Cloverdale, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco
California State University Maritime Academy