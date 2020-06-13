/
3 bedroom apartments
86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
281 Cambria Way
281 Ccambria Way, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1800 sqft
281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
5241 Poe Court
5241 Poe Court, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1290 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Duet near Mark west! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Larkfield-Wikiup
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1681 Hopper Ave
1681 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1452 sqft
Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1367 Holly Park Way
1367 Holly Park Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1244 sqft
- Absolutely gorgeous new home in Coffey Park! New construction, located on a court. Good size lot, beautiful open floor plan, with laminate flooring. Upgraded appliances, lighting, and quartz counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Larkfield-Wikiup
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
7 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Rosa
7 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
Junior College
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Northwest Santa Rosa
15 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1912 Peterson Lane
1912 Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1366 sqft
Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and hall bathroom. New carpet throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room. Spacious eat in dining room and large master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
784 Zuur Street
784 Zuur Street, Santa Rosa, CA
This home features tile flooring in the common areas of the first floor, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and second floor hallway. It also has hardwood stairs. There are built-in shelves in the dinning room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7924 Ferrari Way
7924 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1476 sqft
Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
2139 Waltzer Road
2139 Waltzer Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1872 sqft
Great Single Level - Large 3 Bed w/Family and Living Room, Large 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - Hello friends, Video Walk-through Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP7W3qQTrVc&feature=youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1476 Tammy Way
1476 Tammy Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom House - 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Quieto Calle
925 Quieto Calle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1477 sqft
925 Quieto Calle Available 06/18/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley - Welcome home to a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the desirable Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Memorial Hospital Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
300 Talbot Ave
300 Talbot Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1758 sqft
300 Talbot Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near Memorial Hospital - Welcome to this charming single story, 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home perfectly located two blocks to downtown Santa Rosa near Memorial Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 McClelland Dr.
1041 Mcclelland Drive, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2126 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Downtown Windsor Available Now! - Light & bright corner unit in Windsor's Town Green. Spacious +/- 2126 sf condo with 3 bd & 2.5 ba. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath with separate tub & shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8641 Planetree Circle
8641 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
Massive home with lots of appeal. - Massive home with lots of appeal. Home office down stairs. Attractive color schemes, high ceilings throughout. TV wall mount brackets included in multiple locations. Come see this breath taking home today.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1046 Gaddis Court
1046 Gaddis Court, Santa Rosa, CA
Spectacular 2 Level Home Located in a Cul-de-sac of Downtown Santa Rosa. - Property features many upgrades throughout, including a gorgeous kitchen, a beautifully large master bath & closet area.
