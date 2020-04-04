All apartments in Lake Wildwood
Lake Wildwood, CA
17836 Minnow Way
17836 Minnow Way

17836 Minnow Way · (530) 613-7042
Location

17836 Minnow Way, Lake Wildwood, CA 95946

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Open Floor plan single story home in beautiful Penn Valley, CA 95946 - Home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful engineered flooring, ceiling fans, decorator paint colors throughout. New upgraded kitchen appliances which are all included, center island eating bar, pantry closet. Dining area with French doors leading to the large back deck. Large great room with ceiling fan and solar tube for natural lighting. Master bedroom with back deck access. Guest bedroom and 3rd room which can be used as an office. Washer & Dryer included. Two car garage with long driveway with lots of space for additional guest parking. Large level private back yard. Home located close to the main gate. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Mary at 530-613-7042.

(RLNE5628842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17836 Minnow Way have any available units?
17836 Minnow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wildwood, CA.
What amenities does 17836 Minnow Way have?
Some of 17836 Minnow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17836 Minnow Way currently offering any rent specials?
17836 Minnow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17836 Minnow Way pet-friendly?
No, 17836 Minnow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wildwood.
Does 17836 Minnow Way offer parking?
Yes, 17836 Minnow Way does offer parking.
Does 17836 Minnow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17836 Minnow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17836 Minnow Way have a pool?
No, 17836 Minnow Way does not have a pool.
Does 17836 Minnow Way have accessible units?
No, 17836 Minnow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17836 Minnow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17836 Minnow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17836 Minnow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17836 Minnow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
