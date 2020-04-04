17836 Minnow Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan guest parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Open Floor plan single story home in beautiful Penn Valley, CA 95946 - Home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful engineered flooring, ceiling fans, decorator paint colors throughout. New upgraded kitchen appliances which are all included, center island eating bar, pantry closet. Dining area with French doors leading to the large back deck. Large great room with ceiling fan and solar tube for natural lighting. Master bedroom with back deck access. Guest bedroom and 3rd room which can be used as an office. Washer & Dryer included. Two car garage with long driveway with lots of space for additional guest parking. Large level private back yard. Home located close to the main gate. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Mary at 530-613-7042.



(RLNE5628842)