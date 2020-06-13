Apartment List
175 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA

Finding an apartment in La Palma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of La Palma
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.
Results within 5 miles of La Palma
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
7500 Crescent Avenue
7500 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
2 Bdr located in Buena Park - Welcome to Crescent Run, luxury apartment living at affordable prices. Call Mike to schedule a tour 714-229-4950 Our beautiful complex is gate and has lush gardens throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2533 W. WINSTON ROAD
2533 Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Renovated 2Beds/1 bath with Large Patio - Property Id: 80845 WELCOME TO OUR SLICE OF PARADISE. WE OFFER NEWLY REMODELED APARTMENTS ABOUT 840 sqft. SINGLE FLOOR LIVING SPACE.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1524 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8602 Western Avenue
8602 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
884 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units) Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment! We have the best that Buena Park has to offer! Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
10900 Magnolia ave 38
10900 S Magnolia Avenue, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 38 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful,cozy place,gas included! - Property Id: 221294 Welcome home to Pinewood Park Apartments in Anaheim, CA. Here you will experience apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of peace and serenity.
City Guide for La Palma, CA

To avoid annexation by the neighboring city of Buena Park in 1955, local dairy farmers incorporated their area as Dairyland. That moniker stuck until cow pastures gave way to suburban plots. In 1965, residents voted to change their city name to La Palma.

Don't tell anyone that La Palma lies only 15 minutes from Disneyland, or that on most weekends and summer, you'll be putting up visitors who want to use your place as a base for the Happiest Place on Earth. Tell them instead that the city is a pleasant suburb of Los Angeles, located in northern Orange County, with parks, schools, and access to a major freeway. Then people will come to see you, maybe only once in a while. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in La Palma, CA

Finding an apartment in La Palma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

