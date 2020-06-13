175 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA
To avoid annexation by the neighboring city of Buena Park in 1955, local dairy farmers incorporated their area as Dairyland. That moniker stuck until cow pastures gave way to suburban plots. In 1965, residents voted to change their city name to La Palma.
Don't tell anyone that La Palma lies only 15 minutes from Disneyland, or that on most weekends and summer, you'll be putting up visitors who want to use your place as a base for the Happiest Place on Earth. Tell them instead that the city is a pleasant suburb of Los Angeles, located in northern Orange County, with parks, schools, and access to a major freeway. Then people will come to see you, maybe only once in a while. See more
Finding an apartment in La Palma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.