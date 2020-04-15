All apartments in La Palma
5022 Andrew Drive.
5022 Andrew Drive

5022 Andrew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Andrew Drive, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood, this home belongs to all top ranking schools of Los Coyotes Elementary, Wal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5022 Andrew Drive have any available units?
5022 Andrew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
Is 5022 Andrew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Andrew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Andrew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Andrew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 5022 Andrew Drive offer parking?
No, 5022 Andrew Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5022 Andrew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Andrew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Andrew Drive have a pool?
No, 5022 Andrew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Andrew Drive have accessible units?
No, 5022 Andrew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Andrew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Andrew Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Andrew Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Andrew Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

