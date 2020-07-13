/
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Palma
7572 Silverado Ln
7572 Silverado Lane, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 House for rent - Property Id: 318771 Beautiful spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. 2 years old new floor with laminate on 2and floor and tile on first floor. Kitchen with beautiful cabinet and granite countertop.
Results within 1 mile of La Palma
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6531 San Diego Drive
6531 San Diego Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1360 sqft
Ready for move in August 1. Recently renovated and updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1360 square feet, single story home for lease has large, fully finished family room looking out to an inviting, fully fenced in, large backyard.
Results within 5 miles of La Palma
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
19 Units Available
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Carson Park
3712 North Studebaker Road
3712 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1,219 Sq. ft 5,068 Sq. ft. lot size Detached 2-car garage Stove Nice backyard New carpet New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Estates West
11500 E 215th Street
11500 215th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Close to everything with beautiful landscaping - Property Id: 302492 This lower 1 bedroom unit, located on a beautifully landscaped property in Lakewood and in close proximity to the Long Beach Town Center, Edwards Theaters and local shops and
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
68 Webber Way
68 Webber Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
12602 Burgess Avenue
12602 Burgess Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1863 sqft
Available August 1st: Upgraded home one mile from Biola University and in the Garden Hill Elementary district.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
8952 Syracuse Avenue
8952 Syracuse Avenue, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1325 sqft
Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, - Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, New Stove, Freshly Reglazed Counter Tops, Separate Dining, Brick Wood Burning Fireplace, Original Hard Wood Floors Throughout, New Double Pane
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
11932 WALLINGSFORD ROAD
11932 Wallingsford Road, Rossmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1415 sqft
Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room - Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Family Room, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Brick Fireplace, A/C, Vertical Blinds, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage With Opener,
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Artesia
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
