240 Apartments for rent in La Cañada Flintridge, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
5120 Ocean View Blvd
5120 Ocean View Boulevard, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2349 sqft
Wonderful Four Bedroom Single Family Home in La Canada, CA! - Rent $6,500 Security Deposit $7,000 Four bedrooms Three Bathrooms 2,349 sq ft Single Story Dining room Living room Den Appliances include: Refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
3845 Hampstead Rd. Guest house
3845 Hampstead Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
La Canada Guest House - Separate Private Guest house offering Social Separation during COVID-9. Ideal for one person for special distancing. Private entrance.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previously remodeled in 2013 (double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops).
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
1209 Fernside Drive
1209 Fernside Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
1995 sqft
Gorgeous,newer 2 story home totally rebuilt in 2008, located one block from La Canada Elem. School, in prestigious La Canada School system.This magnificent home offers 5 bedrooms plus 4 luxurious baths, 2 of which have Jacuzzi tubs.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4532 Alta Canyada Road
4532 Alta Canyada Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1960 sqft
Ideally located in La Ca�ada Flintridge sits this charming 1926 traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The home exudes curb appeal w/ a freshly maintained yard, a large mature Deodar tree, a child's swing, & a curved walkway.
Results within 1 mile of La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Woodlands
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Montrose Verdugo City
3750 La Crescenta Avenue
3750 La Crescenta Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1170 sqft
Picture Book Property for Lease with La Cresenta Schools and Freemont Elementary. This lovely homes has three bedrooms and 2 baths. Remodeled. Wood floors though out. Wood burning fireplace in living room with built in shelves.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Brookside Park
1200 Laurel Street
1200 Laurel Street, Pasadena, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Classic Cape Cod style estate is a must-see from every corner. Fully remodeled in 2014. Nestled in the serene Linda Vista means that you are walking distance from the Pasadena Rosebowl and close to the loveliest walking trails.
Results within 5 miles of La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,309
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,254
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Citrus Grove
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
52 Units Available
Vineyard
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
62 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,960
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes! Call Us For Details! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
47 Units Available
City Center
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,920
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,360
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
22 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,969
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
6 Units Available
City Center
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,728
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,998
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,130
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,622
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
City Center
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,922
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
$
23 Units Available
City Center
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,100
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,444
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,342
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
29 Units Available
City Center
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
9 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,224
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
