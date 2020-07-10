/
apartments with washer dryer
105 Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA with washer-dryer
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Southridge Village
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June/July Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1192 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Ontario Center
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,468
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
