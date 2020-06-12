All apartments in Jackson
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

1665 Tunnel Hill Dr

1665 Tunnel Hill Way · (209) 223-1222
Location

1665 Tunnel Hill Way, Jackson, CA 95642

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
LEASE PENDING:This beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 bth, 1388 sq ft home sits on a quaint little one way street in a great neighborhood in Jackson. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops, island in the middle, tons of cabinet space, eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar, high ceilings, hard wood floors, gas fire place, spacious living room, huge walk in closet in master, spacious master bath with double sinks, storage unit in the fenced back yard with planter boxes for a garden. This house won't last long and is a MUST SEE!!

Smoking or cultivating of tobacco or ANY other products are prohibited on the entire property. One small dog only (on the approved breed list from our website) negotiable with an increased deposit of $300 added to the base security deposit noted on listing (up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.

Information for this listing is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. The owner/agent is not making any warranties or representations concerning any of the details or availability. Listing details are subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr have any available units?
1665 Tunnel Hill Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr have?
Some of 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1665 Tunnel Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr does offer parking.
Does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1665 Tunnel Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
