1665 Tunnel Hill Dr

LEASE PENDING:This beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 bth, 1388 sq ft home sits on a quaint little one way street in a great neighborhood in Jackson. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops, island in the middle, tons of cabinet space, eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar, high ceilings, hard wood floors, gas fire place, spacious living room, huge walk in closet in master, spacious master bath with double sinks, storage unit in the fenced back yard with planter boxes for a garden. This house won't last long and is a MUST SEE!!



Smoking or cultivating of tobacco or ANY other products are prohibited on the entire property. One small dog only (on the approved breed list from our website) negotiable with an increased deposit of $300 added to the base security deposit noted on listing (up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.



