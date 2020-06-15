All apartments in Isla Vista
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6567 Del Playa

6567 Del Playa Drive · (805) 603-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Isla Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6567 Del Playa · Avail. Jul 9

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
6567 Del Playa Available 07/09/20 Massive 14 person House Available on the Ocean - Come experience the enjoyment of a private oceanside home, ideally-situated on Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views. The kitchen has 2 large stainless steel refrigerators, upgraded appliances, and granite counters. This house also boasts 4 full bathrooms to accommodate up to 16 people. Free parking and landscaping service included in rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6567 Del Playa have any available units?
6567 Del Playa has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6567 Del Playa have?
Some of 6567 Del Playa's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6567 Del Playa currently offering any rent specials?
6567 Del Playa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6567 Del Playa pet-friendly?
No, 6567 Del Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Isla Vista.
Does 6567 Del Playa offer parking?
Yes, 6567 Del Playa does offer parking.
Does 6567 Del Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6567 Del Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6567 Del Playa have a pool?
No, 6567 Del Playa does not have a pool.
Does 6567 Del Playa have accessible units?
No, 6567 Del Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 6567 Del Playa have units with dishwashers?
No, 6567 Del Playa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6567 Del Playa have units with air conditioning?
No, 6567 Del Playa does not have units with air conditioning.
