apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
57 Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA with pool
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.
3827 Grant St
3827 Grant St, Home Gardens, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
1803 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389 Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story,
Results within 1 mile of Home Gardens
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Home Gardens
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
La Sierra
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
La Sierra
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,622
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Dos Lagos
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
