Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

214 E Street

214 E St · (707) 444-3835
Location

214 E St, Eureka, CA 95501
Eureka City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 214 E Street · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
AVAILABLE TBD June - Old Town Storefront next to Ramone's Cafe and Irish Shop -
*Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR RENTALS & APPLY: https://www.rpmhumboldt.com/houses-rent

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/UJ2bFre3IBQ

Great location across from Ramone's Cafe, and next door to the Irish Shop.This Eureka old town storefront features approximately 1,000 square feet of usable ground floor space. Showcase your business with two large display windows facing outward to E Street. Refinished hardwood floors downstairs with natural light and overhead track lighting. Look out over your space from an open 126 square foot loft. Upstairs are two private offices, measuring 155 sqft, and 105 sqft separated by a set of storage or filing closets. Two rear entrances into tranquil and fully landscaped Imperiale Square. Tenants receive use of shared men's and women's bathrooms and garbage removal with other business owners in the square. This unit also has the convenience of an on-site resident manager!

LEASE LENGTH: Negotiable
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays PG&E for the unit, garbage and janitorial for shared restrooms is paid by the owner.

TYPE: Storefront
SQ FT: approximately 1,000 square feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

