214 E Street

hardwood floors courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard

AVAILABLE TBD June - Old Town Storefront next to Ramone's Cafe and Irish Shop

Great location across from Ramone's Cafe, and next door to the Irish Shop.This Eureka old town storefront features approximately 1,000 square feet of usable ground floor space. Showcase your business with two large display windows facing outward to E Street. Refinished hardwood floors downstairs with natural light and overhead track lighting. Look out over your space from an open 126 square foot loft. Upstairs are two private offices, measuring 155 sqft, and 105 sqft separated by a set of storage or filing closets. Two rear entrances into tranquil and fully landscaped Imperiale Square. Tenants receive use of shared men's and women's bathrooms and garbage removal with other business owners in the square. This unit also has the convenience of an on-site resident manager!



LEASE LENGTH: Negotiable

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays PG&E for the unit, garbage and janitorial for shared restrooms is paid by the owner.



TYPE: Storefront

SQ FT: approximately 1,000 square feet



