Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1114 Everding ST Available 07/15/20 East Eureka! Very cool house and yard! 3/2, 2 car garage - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 full bathroom home! Has a large bonus room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. A large fenced yard, washer/dryer hook ups, hardwood floors and a large two car garage! Wood burning fireplace in living room and bonus room.



Month to Month tenancy. Tenant to pay all utilities. Small dog considered with increased deposit. no smoking, no growing.



PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person 18 and over but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and photo ID for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.



***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4851150)