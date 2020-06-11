All apartments in Eureka
Find more places like 1114 Everding ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eureka, CA
/
1114 Everding ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1114 Everding ST

1114 Everding Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eureka
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1114 Everding Street, Eureka, CA 95503
Eureka City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1114 Everding ST Available 07/15/20 East Eureka! Very cool house and yard! 3/2, 2 car garage - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 full bathroom home! Has a large bonus room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. A large fenced yard, washer/dryer hook ups, hardwood floors and a large two car garage! Wood burning fireplace in living room and bonus room.

Month to Month tenancy. Tenant to pay all utilities. Small dog considered with increased deposit. no smoking, no growing.

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person 18 and over but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and photo ID for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.

***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4851150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Everding ST have any available units?
1114 Everding ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eureka, CA.
What amenities does 1114 Everding ST have?
Some of 1114 Everding ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Everding ST currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Everding ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Everding ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Everding ST is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Everding ST offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Everding ST does offer parking.
Does 1114 Everding ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Everding ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Everding ST have a pool?
No, 1114 Everding ST does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Everding ST have accessible units?
No, 1114 Everding ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Everding ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Everding ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Everding ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Everding ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eureka 3 BedroomsEureka Apartments with Garage
Eureka Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arcata, CA