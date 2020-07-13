/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in El Verano, CA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
244 Tuscany Place
244 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
189 Tuscany Place
189 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Quiet and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Ample Closet Space - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.
Results within 1 mile of El Verano
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19167 Robinson Road Unit D
19167 Robinson Rd, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1221 sqft
Townhouse in Desirable Location, Near Shopping, Bike Trails, Water & Garbage Included - Sonoma Properties is now offering a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse available immediately for a 12 month initial lease term. The property rents for $2,025.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
308 East Thomson
308 East Thomson Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space - 2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space in back yard. Fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hook-ups, yard with patio and deck, 1 car garage. Pet nego.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
456 Bernice Lane
456 Bernice Lane, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1028 sqft
Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! - 2bd/2ba Desirable Upper unit with private deck! Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! Stainless new appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, fireplace in living room, tile throughout, updated bathrooms, beautiful
Results within 5 miles of El Verano
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
363 1st St West
363 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1527 sqft
Spacious Home in Convenient Location, Easy to the Plaza, Local Dining and Shopping - Sonoma Properties is offering 363 First Street West, a spacious One Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom home in an ideal convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17177 Sonoma Highway
17177 Sonoma Highway, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated Sonoma Highway home with fireplace! Pet Negotiable, Available Now. - Sonoma Properties is now offering for one year lease the property located at 17177 Sonoma Highway, which is a two bedroom, one and a half bathroom property.
Results within 10 miles of El Verano
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,954
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,887
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,353
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,063
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!