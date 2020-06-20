All apartments in East Sonora
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

13177 Sylva Lane

13177 Sylva Lane · (209) 532-8147
Location

13177 Sylva Lane, East Sonora, CA 95370

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13177 Sylva Lane · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2464 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PENDING!!!! Location, Location, Location! - This spacious newer home is perfect for the Entertainer. Great room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, master bedroom and bath all located on entry level. Upstairs is an oversized family room with two bedrooms and full bath. Enjoy the fabulous views and sunsets from the comfort of your own covered wrap-around deck. The yard is low maintenance in a natural setting.

12 month lease. NO Smoking! Small pet may be considered with excellent references and maximum deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3290084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13177 Sylva Lane have any available units?
13177 Sylva Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13177 Sylva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13177 Sylva Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13177 Sylva Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13177 Sylva Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13177 Sylva Lane offer parking?
No, 13177 Sylva Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13177 Sylva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13177 Sylva Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13177 Sylva Lane have a pool?
No, 13177 Sylva Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13177 Sylva Lane have accessible units?
No, 13177 Sylva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13177 Sylva Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13177 Sylva Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13177 Sylva Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13177 Sylva Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
