Apartment List
/
CA
/
east palo alto
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA

Finding an apartment in East Palo Alto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
939 Oakes St
939 Oakes Street, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 house coming available at the start of October. Conveniently located in East Palo Alto, walking distance to Target/Ikea/Home Depot, short drive / bike ride to Stanford, Facebook, Google.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
829 Donohoe St
829 Donohoe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1950 sqft
One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story, 4 bedroom home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor.
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
44 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
795 Greer Road
795 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1186 sqft
Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
228 Robin Way
228 Robin Way, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1200 sqft
3BR/1BA House w/ detached garage - -1,200 soft - 3 bedrooms -1 full bath -Kitchen: water heater, dishwasher, microwave/vent, sink/faucet, in-sink garbage disposal, French door fridge, oven/stove -In-house washer/dryer -Detached garage -Double pane

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2809 Greer Rd
2809 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Palo Alto Midtown Family Home with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 23336 Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows looks out on tidy redwood fenced back yard. Built in bookcase, wood burning fireplace. Multiple skylights.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,003
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,680
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1245 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Shoreline West
24 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,913
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,283
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Palo Alto, CA

Finding an apartment in East Palo Alto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

East Palo Alto 2 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Palo Alto 3 BedroomsEast Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyEast Palo Alto Apartments with Garage
East Palo Alto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Palo Alto Apartments with ParkingEast Palo Alto Apartments with PoolEast Palo Alto Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Palo Alto Cheap Places
East Palo Alto Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Palo Alto Furnished ApartmentsEast Palo Alto Pet Friendly PlacesEast Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA
Capitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley