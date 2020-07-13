/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
161 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4
165 East O'keefe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1182 sqft
Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty.
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
49 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
765 sqft
2456 W.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1
2466 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
906 sqft
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent. Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area. Walking distance to Greer Park.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Menlo Oaks
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,446
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
San Antonio
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,590
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
72 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,645
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,940
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
51 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
80 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,210
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
37 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,081
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Green Acres
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Similar Pages
East Palo Alto 1 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Palo Alto 3 BedroomsEast Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyEast Palo Alto Apartments with Garage
East Palo Alto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Palo Alto Apartments with ParkingEast Palo Alto Apartments with PoolEast Palo Alto Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Palo Alto Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA