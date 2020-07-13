/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
377 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Results within 1 mile of Del Aire
Lawndale
14923 Mansel Avenue - 14923
14923 Mansel Avenue, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
700 sqft
**AVAILABLE Now! ** Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled. Laundry hookups. Large private fenced yard. Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1019 sqft
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
5439 Marine Ave
5439 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2080 sqft
5439 Marine Ave Available 08/15/20 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/JqJ1aU_WAUI 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Del Aire
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
North Redondo Beach
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
