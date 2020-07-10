/
apartments with washer dryer
201 Apartments for rent in Cudahy, CA with washer-dryer
100 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Historic Cultural
1855 Industrial St 306
1855 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
1315 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 306 Available 07/13/20 Toy Factory design loft - Property Id: 313229 Designed Loft building available In DTLA Arts District! *1-car Parking Included *Amenities include a full kitchen, modern bathroom, central air/heat and washer/dryer in
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
1 Unit Available
East Compton
4507 E PIXLEY ST
4507 East Pixley Street, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter
1 Unit Available
Vernon-Main
335 E 56th St
335 East 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1750 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely new home situated within an amazing South LA location! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bonus room, 1750 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
Vernon-Main
337 E 56th St
337 East 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1750 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely new home situated within an amazing South LA location! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bonus room, 1750 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Park
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B
2102 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
512 South Saint Louis Street
512 South Saint Louis Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$700
180 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
READ FULL DESCRIPTION: Large Private Bedrooms fully remodeled and shared bathrooms, ready for immediate move-in! Large two-story house with 10 total bedrooms, 5 are available.
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
10209 Towne Avenue
10209 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1100 sqft
Corner Property Home - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath** HAS WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED** This updated home has just the right bells and whistles to make it home-sweet-home. *Large eating area in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2520 Gleason Ave
2520 Gleason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Boyle Heights Stunning Craftsman - Private & beautiful light filled gated home in the coveted Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. Identify these 3 bed + 2 bath homes from the street by its iconic craftsman style and 100-year-old Pine Bonsai Tree.
Results within 10 miles of Cudahy
60 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,730
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1178 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
4 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,728
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
58 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1086 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
34 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
66 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
20 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,824
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
56 Units Available
Historic Cultural
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,871
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,843
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,121
793 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
1208 sqft
One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments near the Financial District. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with pool, bbq/grill area and garage. Near Santa Monica Freeway.
38 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,055
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
5 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,870
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
208 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,420
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1185 sqft
1133 Hope offers vibrant, upscale living showcasing stunning DTLA views and luxury amenities along with easy access to the best of downtown. Join our list to learn more about our studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse residences for lease.
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,725
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,124
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,919
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,732
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
