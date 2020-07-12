179 Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA with parking
In Spanish, the town's name means "chop wood," and comes from its heritage as a source for redwood lumber culled from the forests of Tamalpais which built much of San Francisco.
Set in green and lush Marin County, Corte Madera extends from the San Francisco Bay to Mt. Tamalpais. With about 9,000 residents, Corte Madera fits nicely with neighboring Larkspur, Mill Valley, Tiburon, and Strawberry. Desirable because of its natural beauty, wide range of local amenities, and access to San Francisco to the south and wine country to the north, Corte Madera is a great place to look for your next rental home. Encompassing four and a half square miles, including tidelands, the town is only 12 miles from San Francisco and enjoys considerably more sun than its peninsular neighbor to the south and more even than some of its Marin neighbors -- though if you need fog, just head for the hills, literally. As with most of coastal California, the area was originally part of a Mexican land grant, Ranch Corte Madera del Presidio, granted to John Reed in 1834 by Mexican Governor Jose Figueroa. Reed capitalized on the lumber industry and the town grew with the 1850 Gold Rush, arrival of the railroad, and development of ferry service into San Francisco. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Corte Madera apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.