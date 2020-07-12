Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

179 Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Corte Madera apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba -End Unit! - FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scott Valley - Alto
17 Eton Way
17 Eton Way, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2756 sqft
17 Eton Way Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED - Large Retreat Style Home in Scotts Valley - Hot-tub - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
116 Locust Ave
116 Locust Avenue, Larkspur, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,449
2477 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms is a multi-family home in Larkspur 116 Locust Ave is close to Left Bank Larkspur Brasserie, Tamiscal High School, The Cheese Steak Shop, King of the Roll, Fukusuke Restaurant, Lucky super mart, DJ's Chinese

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
This lovely condo is located in the Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae! The unit includes a charming kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass cook-top. Also featured are 2 nice bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5 Circle Drive -D
5 Circle Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
670 sqft
This recently updated and spacious one bedroom one bath second floor end unit apartment has beautiful Tiburon hill views.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Strawberry
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
40 Drakes View Cir
40 Drakes View Circle, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1886 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1123 S. Eliseo Drive
1123 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
7 Units Available
Civic Center
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1628 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
7 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,010
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
City Guide for Corte Madera, CA

In Spanish, the town's name means "chop wood," and comes from its heritage as a source for redwood lumber culled from the forests of Tamalpais which built much of San Francisco.

Set in green and lush Marin County, Corte Madera extends from the San Francisco Bay to Mt. Tamalpais. With about 9,000 residents, Corte Madera fits nicely with neighboring Larkspur, Mill Valley, Tiburon, and Strawberry. Desirable because of its natural beauty, wide range of local amenities, and access to San Francisco to the south and wine country to the north, Corte Madera is a great place to look for your next rental home. Encompassing four and a half square miles, including tidelands, the town is only 12 miles from San Francisco and enjoys considerably more sun than its peninsular neighbor to the south and more even than some of its Marin neighbors -- though if you need fog, just head for the hills, literally. As with most of coastal California, the area was originally part of a Mexican land grant, Ranch Corte Madera del Presidio, granted to John Reed in 1834 by Mexican Governor Jose Figueroa. Reed capitalized on the lumber industry and the town grew with the 1850 Gold Rush, arrival of the railroad, and development of ferry service into San Francisco. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Corte Madera, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Corte Madera apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

