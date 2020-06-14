/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
30 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
674 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
810 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Contra Costa Centre
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Diablo Hills
6 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,487
730 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bancroft Village
12 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,470
743 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
5 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
664 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
19 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
8 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2560 Walnut blvd
2560 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
729 sqft
Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366 Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART! This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Keys
1 Unit Available
310 N. Civic Dr
310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
469 sqft
Cozy Studio Walking Distance from Downtown, BART - Property Id: 64552 10-15 minutes walk from Downtown, BART.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Diablo Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Kinross Drive Apartment
100 Kinross Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
677 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
The Keys
1 Unit Available
430 North Civic Drive
430 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
462 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 430 North Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Contra Costa Centre
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Concord
11 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
5 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Similar Pages
Contra Costa Centre 1 BedroomsContra Costa Centre 2 BedroomsContra Costa Centre 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsContra Costa Centre 3 BedroomsContra Costa Centre Apartments with Balcony
Contra Costa Centre Apartments with GarageContra Costa Centre Apartments with GymContra Costa Centre Apartments with Hardwood FloorsContra Costa Centre Apartments with ParkingContra Costa Centre Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CA