Last updated June 13 2020

316 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Compton, CA

Finding an apartment in Compton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1700 Killen Place
1700 East Killen Place, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Spacious 3+2 Home With Den - Welcome to 1700 Killen Place! This spacious Compton area home features spacious floor plan to include living room / dining room / kitchen (with stove, fridge, microwave) / master bedroom with large master bath with

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lynwood
1 Unit Available
11109 California Avenue
11109 California Avenue, Lynwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
720 sqft
New Listing! - This newly updated 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout and a single car garage. The kitchen and bathroom have updated cabinetry and fixtures.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downey
27 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Paramount
9 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1655 Orchid Way
1655 Orchid Way, Gardena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2148 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carson
1 Unit Available
23311 Anchor Ave. - Anchor 23311
23311 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
583 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Avalon Greens - For rent is a beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit located in Carson in the gated community of Avalon Greens. Large open living area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
22030 HALLDALE AVE
22030 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
COZY 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR LEASE! - THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM COMES WITH CARPET, PAINT, BLINDS, AND STOVE! ALSO FEATURES A LARGE FENCED YARD IN FRONT AND BACK AND SINGLE CAR GARAGE! WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET! LOCATED NEAR 110 FREEWAY, HARBOR UCLA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
903 E. Colden Avenue
903 East Colden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1608 sqft
Front unit available - Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,425
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
1637 Cabrillo Ave
1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1650 sqft
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347 Hello- Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy
4407 1/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249 $1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4746 1/2 Santa Ana street
4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969 Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Compton, CA

Finding an apartment in Compton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

