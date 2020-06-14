161 Apartments for rent in Colma, CA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Colma
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
Serramonte
25 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,099
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Sunshine Gardens
24 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,155
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Serramonte
8 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,415
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.
Results within 5 miles of Colma
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Fairmont
16 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,717
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
West Sharp Park
3 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Colma, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Colma renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

