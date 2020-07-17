All apartments in Clovis
54 Riviera Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

54 Riviera Lane

54 West Riviera Lane · (559) 298-3535
Location

54 West Riviera Lane, Clovis, CA 93619

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 54 Riviera Lane · Avail. Aug 13

$1,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1979 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
54 Riviera Lane Available 08/13/20 (Teague/Minnewawa) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of August!! Four bedroom + two and a half bathroom located in the gated European Village community off of Teague & Minnewawa. Featuring over 1,900 sqft of open living space, the home offers a family room, dining area, large kitchen, attached two car garage, and an upstairs utility room. Yard service and HOA fees are included! NO PETS

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Riviera Lane have any available units?
54 Riviera Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 54 Riviera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
54 Riviera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Riviera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 54 Riviera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 54 Riviera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 54 Riviera Lane offers parking.
Does 54 Riviera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Riviera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Riviera Lane have a pool?
No, 54 Riviera Lane does not have a pool.
Does 54 Riviera Lane have accessible units?
No, 54 Riviera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Riviera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Riviera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Riviera Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Riviera Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
